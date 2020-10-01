Louisville, Kentucky rapper 2KBaby’s melodic new track “Mad” is racking up plays and rapidly growing his following online, so it’s only right he stops by Uproxx Studios to perform the bubbling viral hit on this week’s episode of UPROXX Sessions. His performance proves his success is no fluke, as he slides through the one-take with ease and enough charisma to show viewers he’s more than just a voice and a polished flow.

2KBaby has been on the rise since going viral in 2019 with “Old Streets,” a freestyle turned official release that put him on rap fans’ radars with its poignant message and fervent delivery. After signing to Roger Gengo’s Masked Records, 2KBaby set out to build his catalog, releasing the Pregame Rituals mixtape in April this year and collaborating with industry veterans like G Herbo, Lil Durk, and YFN Lucci. He’s got a song with DaBaby stashed away and a growing following on social media that suggests the 20-year-old’s dream of rap stardom is just one hit away.

Watch 2KBaby’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Mad” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too..

2KBaby is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.