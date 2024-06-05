The circumstances behind 4Batz’s sudden breakout remain mysterious, but that isn’t stopping him from capitalizing on it. The “Date @ 8” crooner has announced the dates for his first-ever headlining tour, Thank U, Jada, kicking off in Chicago on July 29 at Avondale Music Hall and concluding on August 10 at KMEL Summer Jam in Oakland, California. Naturally, the show to watch out for will be his hometown stop in Dallas at The Echo, where he’s sure to receive a warm welcome as he returns the conquering hero.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, June 7, with a presale beginning the day before at 10 AM local time. You can find more info here.

2024 has turned out to be one crazy year for 4Batz, whose early single, “Act II: Date @ 8,” caught the attention of none other than Drake. The Canadian star’s appearance on the song’s remix supercharged 4Batz rise to stardom, as did Drake’s signing him to a promotional deal with OVO Sound for the release of his debut EP, U Made Me A St4r. To find out when you can see this newly minted star in a city near you, check out the tour dates below.

07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

07/31 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

08/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

08/02 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theater

08/04 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

08/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/07 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo

08/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

08/10 — Oakland, CA @ KMEL Summer Jam