Is 4batz Signed To Drake’s OVO Label?

4Batz made waves when he started seeing success with his “Act II: Date @ 8” song back in December, which eventually made its way up to No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, the R&B performer returned with a new remix of the rising hit that features Drake — which is, of course, going to give it some extra traction.

“Nowadays, R&B is quote-unquote toxic,” 4Batz shared with Billboard recently about the song. “It’s a lot of fake toxicity going on. I don’t know about that toxicity. My momma raised me in a way like, ‘You love a girl, you do this. You open the door for her.’ I’m big on that so that one was specifically for the females.”

Considering the support from Drake, some just now discovering might be wondering whether 4Batz signed with the Toronto rapper. Here’s what to know.