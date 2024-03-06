When Is 4Batz Releasing His Drake Collaboration, ‘Act II: Date @ 8 (Remix)?’

Thanks to the internet and social media, aspiring entertainers can create opportunities for themselves they might not have gotten otherwise. The latest example is breakout singer 4Batz, whose song “Act II: Date @ 8” went viral on TikTok, giving the relative newcomer a Billboard Hot 100 hit. Even better for 4Batz, the single came to the attention of some pretty heavy hitters, with Drake and Kanye West both commenting on the song and the latter calling 4Batz one of his favorite artists. Meanwhile, Drake shared an Instagram post that seemed to suggest he and 4Batz were collaborating on a remix.

Now, it looks like we have confirmation of the remix along with a release date, thanks to a 4Batz post on Twitter. In the accompanying video, Drake and 4Batz huddle with some friends in what looks like an empty arena — perhaps one of the more recent stops on Drake’s Big As The What? Tour — listening to Drake’s new verse from a phone and getting pretty hyped up about it. The release date is also right around the corner; the song is due to hit streaming this Friday (March 8) according to 4Batz, who also added the pre-save link to his bio. You can check that out here.