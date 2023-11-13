Earlier this year, Drake announced that J. Cole would have a guest feature on his next album, that being For All The Dogs. The album arrived last month, and as promised, the world received that collaboration through “First Person Shooter.” The record was their first song together since the 2013 loosie “Jodeci Freestyle,” which eventually found a home on Drake’s 2019 compilation Care Package. “First Person Shooter” would go on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it turns out that it’s not the only collaboration Drake and J. Cole have for fans.

Drake and J. Cole will hit the road in 2024 for the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? The tour, presented by Cash App and Visa and produced by Live Nation, will kick off on January 18 in Denver, Colorado, and continue for two months before concluding in Birmingham, Alabama on March 27. Cole will be present for all of the dates except the remaining four between March 14 and March 27 in Belmont Park, NY; State College, PA; Sunrise, FL; and Birmingham, AL.

Tickets for the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? are available with a Cash App Card presale starting on Wednesday, November 15 at 11am local time. That presale, which lasts until November 16 at 10pm local time, can be unlocked by Cash App Card users who use the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and complete a purchase with their Cash App Card. For more information on the Cash app Card presale, fans can visit https://cash.app/exclusives/drake-presale

The presale will then be followed by a general sale that launches on drakerelated.com on November 17 at 11am local time.

You can view the official tour dates for the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? below.

01/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

01/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

01/22/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

01/25/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

01/29/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +

01/30/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/02/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/07/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/16/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

02/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/27/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/02/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/05/2024 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

03/10/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

03/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

03/18/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~

03/23/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

03/27/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole