This summer, it was revealed that 50 Cent is creating his own FAST (free advertising-supported streaming television) channel in partnership with Lionsgate. Now, we know a little more about it: the 50 Cent Action Channel is set to launch on December 10 on The Roku Channel.

As for what you’ll be able to see on the channel, a press release notes that movies that’ll feature include The Expendables, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Rambo, Empire State, Reservoir Dogs, Man On A Ledge, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Kill Bill: Volume 2, The Protégé, and Haywire. There will also be “over a dozen films featuring 50 Cent,” as well as 50’s hit series Power. A new channel trailer shared today (December 5) also shows clips from Escape Plan, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, Red 2, and Southpaw.

50 says in a statement, “Roku’s reach and success in the free TV space make them the perfect launch partner for 50 Cent Action. My channel created in partnership with Lionsgate will deliver exactly what my audience loves to watch all in one place. We’ll be No. 1 in no time.”

Jennifer Vaux — Vice President of Content Acquisition & Programming, Roku Media — also says, “We’re excited to collaborate with our longstanding partner Lionsgate and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson on this innovative channel. 50 is one of the biggest stars in the world with a massive audience and an unmatched impact in the content space. Viewers are going to love this fun, unique way to explore Lionsgate’s awesome lineup of action programming, as well as behind the scenes content from 50 Cent.”

Check out the trailer above.