50 Cent’s vow to get rich and die trying continues to pay off. The “I Get Money” rapper turned television mogul is padding his resume yet again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 50 Cent, by way of G-Unit Film And Television and G-Unit Studios, has signed a deal with Lionsgate to catapult its latest network.

The free channel, 50 Cent Action, is said to be an ad-supported offering of the company’s already plentiful film catalog including The Expendables, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Rambo. But if you’re a fan of 50 Cent’s television or film work in front of or behind the camera, you’re in luck. More than a dozen films in which he starred as well as the original Power series will be made available on the network.

In a statement, Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution, shared his excitement about the venture. “50 Cent’s movies and television series are synonymous with non-stop action,” he said. “And we’re thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership into the FAST space.”

50 Cent also spoke out regarding the venture to THR. “I’ll make sure the quality of everything is there,” he said. “The platform has to be able to fit my original material. Give me one year, and I’ll be ranked the highest FAST channel.”

Some would consider this to be a rather bold claim, but after he declared he was the only person from hip-hop culture to produce quality projects, the public shouldn’t expect anything milder from 50 Cent.