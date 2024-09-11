50 Cent has filed a motion to dismiss his defamation case against his ex, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Back in March, 50 Cent was accused of rape on Instagram by Daphne Joy Narvaez, the mother of his 12-year-old second son, Sire Jackson. In the post, she wrote, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on.” Shortly thereafter, 50 filed a lawsuit for defamation against Narvaez, claiming that she made up the accusations to prevent him from seeking sole custody of Sire, and to distract from her involvement in separate legal dramas surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was accused of sexual assault by a former producer.

50 did not give reason for his request to have the suit dismissed, only that it be withdrawn “without prejudice,” which would allow him to file again at a later date. Neither 50 nor Daphne responded to the Times’ request for comment. Before moving to dismiss the case, 50 demanded $1 million in damages and the removal of the damaging posts; Narvaez has already deleted the posts, although she said she would secure representation to handle the allegations made about her in Lil Rod’s suit against Diddy.