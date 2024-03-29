50 Cent is being accused of rape and physical abuse. Today (March 28), Daphne Joy, the mother of his child, took to her Instagram stories, where she called out the “In Da Club” rapper after she was named as a sex worker in a new lawsuit related to Diddy.

You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/mrAbnJ0O79 — 50cent (@50cent) March 28, 2024

Following the lawsuit, 50 took to Twitter blasting Joy, saying “You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker.”

Joy, however, decided she would no longer accept 50’s trolling behavior.

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me,” said Joy. “You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on.”

Together, Joy and 50 share their son, Sire, 12. In Joy’s note, she said 50 “permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me.” She also said 50 only saw Sire “10 times out of the 2 years” since Joy moved to New York so she and Sire could be closer to 50.

In a statement to Page Six, 50 has denied the allegations, saying “The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my 12-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

You can read Joy’s full statement below.

Daphne Joy just outed 50 cent as being her rapist. That’s why I said a few days ago that a lot of these rappers have a lot of skeletons in the closet. He’s was being abusive to his child’s mother and also poking fun and trying to humiliate her. pic.twitter.com/cXAkNQxnId — PassionFruit (@Ms_TayTae) March 28, 2024