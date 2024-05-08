50 Cent didn’t appreciate being accused of rape and abuse by his ex Daphne Joy Narvaez, filing suit against her for defamation. The former couple shares a son, Sire, and in court documents 50 filed on Monday according to TMZ, he believes Narvaez made the accusations in order to prevent him from getting sole custody.

50 is notoriously litigious and petty, so it should come as no surprise that he is suing his ex, but according to the filings, he gave her “ample time” to retract her statements. They read, “Despite being given ample opportunity to retract a false and malicious retaliatory accusation, Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a ‘rapist’.”

Naturally, he couldn’t resist getting a shot in at his beleaguered peer Diddy, jabbing, “The motivation behind this appears to be Ms. Narvaez’s unfortunate entanglement and misguided loyalty to Mr. Combs, who we believe to be underwriting this attack and whom Mr. Jackson has been warning Ms. Narvaez and others about for many years.”

50 had been in the midst of a weeks-long mocking of his business rival when Narvaez was mentioned in Lil Rod’s ongoing lawsuit against Diddy. Rod’s suit claimed that Daphne was on retainer with the embattled producer, prompting 50 to call her a “sex worker” in trolling social posts — which he has since deleted.

She responded with a laundry list of accusations, writing, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me,” and alleging that he never even sees Sire, despite her living a mile away. “You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on,” she wrote. “You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.

”