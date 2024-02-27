In November 2023, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former girlfriend and Bad Boy Records singer Cassie accused the executive of several egregious acts. Although Diddy and his attorneys have vehemently denied Cassie’s claims, that hasn’t stopped others from making similar allegations. On Monday, February 26, another person has come forward.

According to paperwork secured by NBC News, Rodney “Lil Rod Madeit” Jones, Diddy’s former producer on The Love Album: Off The Grid, has named him in a new lawsuit. In the suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Jones accuses Diddy of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him with physical harm between September 2022 and November 2023.

Diddy’s son, Justin Combs; chief of staff Kristina Khorram; Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge; and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam are also listed as defendants in the case. According to Jones, several of the entities allegedly conspired together to aid Diddy in these alleged acts or, per the filing, “failed to adequately monitor, warn, or supervise.”

NBC News reports that as part of the suit, Jones is seeking punitive damages of upwards to $30 million, with him alleging that his personal and professional life have been “detrimentally impacted ever since.”

Jones is credited on the album tracks “Deliver Me,” “Homecoming,” “Need Somebody,” “Reachin,” and “Stay Part 1.”

Diddy’s attorney, Shawn Holley, released a statement denying Jones’ claims. “[Jones is] reckless[ly] name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” said the rep. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”