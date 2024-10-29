Just like Eminem, 50 Cent turned down “ridiculous amounts of money.” Unlike Eminem, however, the offer he declined was to perform at a rally for Donald Trump.

While appearing on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, the rapper was asked by host DJ Envy whether it’s true if the Republican candidate for president offered him money to endorse him. “I got a call, but they wanted me [for] Sunday,” he answered. That was the day of Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden, which was filled with “violent and vulgar rhetoric,” including a comedian referring to Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage.”

50 Cent claims “they offered $3 million,” according to Variety (he was only offered $1 million for the inauguration — inflation, am I right?). He continued, “I didn’t talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid about politics. You understand? I do not like no part about them… It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, some one passionately disagrees with you. That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan. He said something about both of those things — and now he can only go to Japan.”

Earlier this year, 50 Cent told CBS News that he sees Black men “identifying with Trump” because “they got RICO charges.” He has not publicly endorsed either candidate.