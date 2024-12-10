It was likely only a matter of time until someone in the recording industry pointed out how Drake’s legal action against Universal Music Group over its promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” could sound very much like a pot calling a kettle black. It’s only right that that person turned out to be 50 Cent, who has never been afraid to bait controversy and has his fair share of battle scars.

During an appearance on BigBoyTV, 50 Cent weighed in on Drake’s controversial move, pointing out how there’s some truth to Drake’s accusations — but those accusations are admissions as much as anything. “What he’s saying the system has done, they’ve done it,” he asserted. “They’re guilty of what he said they did.” He pointed out how during his tenure at Interscope (which is also a subsidiary of UMG, and which distributes Kendrick’s music), the company promoted both sides of his famed battle with former G-Unit member The Game (Look over 50’s shoulder during the interview… UMG isn’t the only one playing both sides). “It’s just business, it’s selling the record,” he said. “But everything he said that they did for Kendrick, they did for him.”

He did allow, though, that he didn’t see the battle as being as damaging to Drake as fans seem to. “Whenever you say you lost something — what exactly did you lose?” he questioned. “There’s nobody who’s a Drake fan who won’t go out to see his show right now.”

You can watch the full interview above.