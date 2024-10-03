50 cent Invest Fest 2024
50 Cent Explained He’d ‘Have To Tap Into The Stupid Side Of Me’ To Write New Music, So He’s Simply Not Making New Music

Last week, Variety reported that Netflix landed 50 Cent’s previously teased documentary about Diddy’s ongoing abuse allegations. The in-production documentary will be directed by Alexandria Stapleton and executive-produced by 50 Cent.

50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television previously signed a separate deal with Lionsgate. This summer, 50 Cent told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s “the only one from hip-hop culture that’s produced quality projects.”

You’ll notice none of that has to do with music.

The iconic rapper has a reason for that.

“My ideas are getting so big that it’s changing even how I can deliver things,” 50 Cent said during a panel with Earn Your Leisure at Invest Fest last month. “I have to be conscious of what I’m saying or what I’m doing because the idea — it’s going to disrupt my idea. A lot of the music, if you listen to the music that’s out right now, I have to tap into my stupid. I have to tap into the stupid side of me to write the right thing when it comes time to write the music.”

He continued, “This is why I haven’t created as much content as I was creating in the past, and I started going toward the film production and development of these projects. Because I think I can impact things in a bigger way through that.”

