Last week, Variety reported that Netflix landed 50 Cent’s previously teased documentary about Diddy’s ongoing abuse allegations. The in-production documentary will be directed by Alexandria Stapleton and executive-produced by 50 Cent.

50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television previously signed a separate deal with Lionsgate. This summer, 50 Cent told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s “the only one from hip-hop culture that’s produced quality projects.”

You’ll notice none of that has to do with music.

The iconic rapper has a reason for that.

“My ideas are getting so big that it’s changing even how I can deliver things,” 50 Cent said during a panel with Earn Your Leisure at Invest Fest last month. “I have to be conscious of what I’m saying or what I’m doing because the idea — it’s going to disrupt my idea. A lot of the music, if you listen to the music that’s out right now, I have to tap into my stupid. I have to tap into the stupid side of me to write the right thing when it comes time to write the music.”

He continued, “This is why I haven’t created as much content as I was creating in the past, and I started going toward the film production and development of these projects. Because I think I can impact things in a bigger way through that.”