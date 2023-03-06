eminem-50-cent.jpg
50 Cent Stood Up For Eminem After Melle Mel Claimed Em’s Only Considered A Top-Five Rapper Because He’s White

A few days ago, Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five stirred the pot when he shared his opinion that Eminem is overrated because he’s white. Well, longtime Eminem associate 50 Cent is having none of that.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from over the weekend, 50 wrote, “There was more money selling dope, then being in Hip Hop when Melly Mel was popping, the culture has grown so much. i’m not sure if it would be what it is today with out artist like Eminem. Sh*t i’m not sure i would be who i am with out him but you know it’s competitive so n****s gonna hate. LOL f*ck outta here ! we sucker free.”

This comes after Mel said of Em, “Obviously, he’s a capable rapper. If you was talking about sales, he sold more than everybody. If you talking about rhyme style — OK, he got a rhyme style. But he’s white! He’s white! If Eminem was just another n**** like all the rest of us, would he be top 5 on that list when a n**** that can rhyme just as good as him is 35? […] If he was a Black rapper, he wouldn’t even make the list probably. […] Eminem, he has his style. He’s got a nice little tricky, gimmicky style. But to say that he would be [able to] sell as many records if he was just another brother, that’s not true. It’s just not.”

