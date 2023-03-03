Music

Melle Mel Thinks Eminem Is Only Considered As A Top Five Rapper On A Recent List Because He’s White

During a new interview with Art Of Dialogue, Grandmaster Melle Mel (the lead vocalist of Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five) shared his personal thoughts about Eminem making the top five of Billboard‘s greatest rappers list — and did not hold back.

“Obviously, he’s a capable rapper,” Melle Mel said. “If you was talking about sales, he sold more than everybody. If you talking about rhyme style – OK, he got a rhyme style. But he’s white! He’s white! If Eminem was just another n**** like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list when a n**** that can rhyme just as good as him is 35?”

As the opposite, Melle Mel noted that he’d be able to match Elvis’ success if he was a white rapper.

“If he was a Black rapper, he wouldn’t even make the list probably,” he added. “Busta [Rhymes] … see this is the difference between who writes what list. Busta, I would say, is the No. 1 rapper overall. Nobody’s gonna take Busta. Busta could rap just as good as Eminem. Eminem, he has his style. He’s got a nice little tricky, gimmicky style … But to say that he would be [able to] sell as many records if he was just another brother, that’s not true. It’s just not.”

Listen to Melle Mel’s full thoughts on Eminem above.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Don Toliver’s Stylish Third Album ‘Love Sick’ Is A Step In The Right Direction
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of February 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×