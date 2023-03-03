50 Cent has video game fans talking after he posted a cryptic tweet with an image from Grand Theft Auto’s Vice City.

“I will explain this later, GLG GreenLight Gang this sh*t bigger than Power trust me. Boom #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” he captioned the post.

Because of this, there’s speculation that the rapper might play a role in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 game and fans are here for it.

“Everytime I see that Vice City image… just a flood of memories pour in! Whatever you got going on with this… I’m interested,” one wrote.

“50 you gotta explain it now! I just bought the rockstar games trilogy with Vice City. What is going on here. And yes I’m gon buy it again,” another added.

According to NME, early footage of GTA 6 was leaked online previously — prompting an arrest to be made by British police. The game franchise’s publisher, Take Two, noted that despite that happening, it won’t affect development.

“With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed,” Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said in November. “There’s no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak won’t have any influence on development or anything of the sort.”