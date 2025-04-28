50 Cent Is Suing To Block The Release Of A Horror Movie He Appears In

50 Cent wants to get paid or he’ll sue you tryin’.

The rapper and mogul has filed a lawsuit against producer Ryan Kavanaugh’s GenTV to block the release of the upcoming horror movie Skillhouse. 50 Cent, who appears in the film that’s described as a “dark satire of social media and influencer culture,” claims Kavanaugh never paid him. Additionally, “he alleges trademark infringement, false advertising, and unfair competition, seeking at least $5 million,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2022, 50 Cent and Kavanaugh reached a “tentative deal” for the rapper to act in Skillhouse with his son, but “neither side signed the deal.” The scenes were shot, but only “to be used once a final agreement was reached.” The lawsuit alleges “no final agreement was ever signed; nevertheless, Defendants have billed Jackson as the star and producer of the Film.” 50 Cent appears prominently in the promotion for Skillhouse on GenTV’s website.

“[Kavanaugh and GenTV] plan not only to steal Jackson’s reputation and goodwill amongst his millions of fans to boost their own film, but also to use that film to unfairly compete with Jackson’s other business ventures,” 50 Cent’s lawyer Jonathan Loeb wrote. “Obviously, Jackson never would have agreed to allow his intellectual property to be used in such a manner.”

50 Cent acknowledged the lawsuit on his Instagram account, writing, “I didn’t get paid I’m afraid I’m gonna need that by Monday. You already know the vibes!”