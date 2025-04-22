In life there are a few places you do not want to end up. Near the top of the list is prison, an emergency room, and one 50 Cent’s bad side. The “Many Men” rapper is known for plethora of things including holding a lifelong grudge (just ask Ja Rule).

But it appears 50 Cent’s beef with Joe Budden is officially over. Today (April 21), the duo were spotted at the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons first 2025 playoffs game.

With 50 Cent seated in a courtside seat, Budden could be seen just over is shoulder a row back. Viewers at-home shared screenshots of the moment across social media assuming it was an awkward encounter. However, in an Instagram post (viewable here), 50 Cent implied it was actually rather pleasant.

“I ran into Joe at the game,” he wrote. “He said I don’t need therapy No MORE 🤨.”

50 Cent’s remark referred to a statement Budden made at the height of their feud. After a few rounds of digital exchanges, Budden took to his namesake podcast to slam 50 for his troll-like actions.

“Hip Hop is the new meaning for ‘I need therapy,'” he said. “Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy. I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50 is 50. He gon’ stand in it. He gon’ stand strong in it.”

50 Cent clapped back with a dig at allegations that Budden was arrested for public lewdness. “Stay out of my mix Joe talking about I need therapy,” he wrote. “B*tch you need to stop walking around naked. The f*ck is you doing in the hallway with ya balls out PUNK!”

Despite 50 Cent’s now-deleted AI-generated explicit images of Budden and Budden hinted at subsequent legal action, they were able to move past that dust-up.