For decades now, Madonna has been one of music’s premiere figures when it comes to pushing boundaries. Just last month, for example, she made Jimmy Fallon tremendously uncomfortable by straddling his desk and flashing her rear end on The Tonight Show. Now, it’s Instagram the singer is rubbing the wrong way, as she recently shared some racy photos featuring her nipples, photos that were later removed from the platform.

In the photos (which were preserved by Pop Crave), Madonna lays in, around, and even under a bed, all while striking a series of provocative poses, some of which include exposed nipples. After the images were taken down, Madonna re-shared them on Instagram, albeit censored by emojis this time around.

In her caption, she expressed her displeasure with the situation, writing, “I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! . Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace.”

Find Madonna’s post below.