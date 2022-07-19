50 Cent has never been one to mince his words on social media. There have been countless occasions where the rapper and TV producer has been bluntly honest, for better or for worse, about a number of topics. He controversially sided with Dave Chappelle in regards to the comedian’s thoughts about DaBaby’s homophobic comments and he was quick to let off some jokes (and a Jussie Smollet jab) after Will Smith’s Oscar slap. More recently, 50 Cent caught wind of the Republicans’ proposed child support bill and he made it very clear that he is not a fan of it at all.

The proposed bill would allow women to seek child support as contraception and even collect retroactive payments if paternity has not been established by the time the child is born. It’s received support from Republicans in the Senate like Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Marsha Blackburn, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Roger Wicker, James Lankford, Jim Inhofe, and Steve Daines. 50 posted a screenshot of a summary about the bill on Instagram and wrote, “Okay [f*ck] this I quit [shrugging emoji].”

50’s comments come after it was announced that he would produce and star in a new horror movie about social media from the writer-director of Spiral. The upcoming movie, which is being co-produced by Sway House and Proxima Media, will be 50’s first step into the horror film world.

You can see 50 Cent’s post about the bill above.