Now Power, Starz’s engrossing crime drama executive-produced by 50 Cent, is over, it’s story has been picked up by a sequel series titled Book II: Ghost. Now, that show about to have some company on the network according to The Hollywood Reporter. 50 Cent and Starz have come together once again for a duo of new series currently under development which will have the rap media mogul’s shows all over the network.

One of the two shows is inspired by sports agent Nicole Lynn and will follow a female sports agent as she navigates the boys’ club of professional sports business, while the other would be a hip-hop anthology series whose first season would be devoted to 50’s long feud with former G-Unit rapper The Game. These two shows would join Power Book II and 50’s forthcoming show about the Black Mafia Family as part of 50’s overall deal with Lionsgate Entertainment, Starz’s parent company.

The agent show is executive produced by Lynn and written by Snowfall writer Tash Grey, recounting the events that led to Lynn becoming the first woman to represent a top three NFL draft pick. Meanwhile, the anthology series, Moment In Time: The Massacre will depict the behind-the-scenes events behind 50 and Game’s beef that spilled onto the street and eventually sent producer Jimmy Henchman to prison for conspiracy to commit murder. Abdul Williams, who wrote The New Edition Story, is billed as writer and executive producer.