50 Cent’s focus nowadays rarely results in new music, but for the first time in a while, the Queens rapper is back with a new video for folks to enjoy. Tapping NLE Choppa and up and coming singer Rileyy Lanez, 50 drops off the visual for his “Part Of The Game” track. The video serves as a new teaser for the upcoming Power spin-off, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is set to unveil the background stories for the core characters viewers saw in the original Power series.

As for 50’s new video, it begins with the rapper posted by a bodega with a bright yellow BMW by his side. He cruises through the city and stands boldly in front of viewers while bringing back his trademark melodic chorus for listeners to enjoy once again. “I know heartbreaks, setbacks,” he says in the song. “B*tch if I crap out, I’m sure I’ma get back/I been through the ups and downs, you know I get around.” NLE Choppa provides a verse on the track, one that is more relaxed than his previous tracks, while Lanez holds it all together with her soothing vocals that are sprinkled throughout the track.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to premiere in summer 2021 and features a cast member list that includes Joey Badass, Omar Epps, Mekai Curtis, and more.

You can watch the “Part Of The Game” video above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.