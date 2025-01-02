Boy Meets World? More like 50 Cent meets Topanga.

During a meet and greet for his money-making Las Vegas residency, the “In Da Club” rapper posed for a photo with actress Danielle Fishel, who played quintessential ’90s crush Topanga Lawrence on the ABC sitcom that aired for seven seasons.

“@daniellefishel just said fvck it, shes gonna be fine forever. Happy New Year’s Eve. Vegas vibes!” he wrote on Instagram. In the replies, Fishel commented, “AHHHH! I had the BEST time – thanks for putting on such an amazing show. You were the perfect way to end 2024. G-Unit forever!”

You can see the photo here.

50 Cent has never shared his favorite TV show of all-time (maybe he prefers Girl Meets World to Boy Meets World!), but we do know his No. 1 movie.

“Oh baby, I got so many movies I enjoy. I’m a man on the road. Just gimme a DVD player and a great movie and I’m happy. But if I had to pick my favorite one, I love Friday,” he told author Cindy Pearlman in the 2007 book You Gotta See This, according to Far Out. “I could sit down and watch it right now. I could watch it anytime. That movie makes me laugh.”