Of Course 50 Cent Trolled Rick Ross For Getting Attacked In Canada While On Stage In Canada

Rick Ross will never look at Canada in the same way after what happened to him in the country recently: After playing Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us” at a festival in Vancouver, Ross would up involved in a brawl that seemingly saw him get punched in the face (“seemingly” because Ross doesn’t seem to think he actually did get punched).

Whatever it was that happened, 50 Cent has been having fun with it.

50 was performing in Canada this past weekend and he said to the crowd, “I can’t believe what y’all did to Rick Ross!” He then went back and forth with a fan who jokingly said they were the one who struck Ross.

This is just 50’s latest instance of referencing the Ross brawl. On July 1, he said in a video shared on social media (as XXL notes), “Hey guys. I just saw a very unfortunate situation that took place in Canada, and I want to say to everyone that I hope that that brother made it home safely. I hope that he now has a different perspective and a better sense of what to do and what not to do while you’re out in the world. That part where that young guy went like — he did this little move and sh*t and got knocked the f*ck out — that does not reflect him. That reflects his camp.”

