Rick Ross has made it clear he was on Kendrick Lamar’s side in his feud against Drake. When he was in Canada this past weekend, he paid for it.

At the end of Ross’ set at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver on Sunday (June 30), he played Lamar’s Drake diss track “Not Like Us.” A video shows Ross, shortly after leaving the stage, as the song is still playing. He was confronted by a group who were apparently angered by Ross playing the song in Drake’s home country. The situation became physical when one of the men punched Ross in the face, which started a brawl between them and Ross’ associates.

Rick Ross and his crew were assaulted after his show in Canada after they played Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' pic.twitter.com/AiZbxS2qwt — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

The brawl lasted for minutes, and by the end of it, one of Ross’ associates was unconscious and had to be carried away.

Previously, Drake dissed Ross on “Push Ups.” Ross ended up clapping back by suggesting on his song “Champagne Moments” that Drake got a nose job.

The two then apparently had an exchange in the DMs, and Ross later advised Drake to not respond to Lamar’s “Euphoria,” saying, “I know we not friends, but let me give you this advice because you ain’t got nobody around you, you ain’t got no real n****s around you. Let me put it like that: ain’t no real n****s. Stop. Don’t respond. Don’t respond. You ain’t even peep when the intro came on with that Teddy Pendergrass, that was that Black vibe. Don’t do it. Don’t go write an 8-minute verse.”