50 Cent recently revealed that he’d spent over $23 million in legal fees. But he doesn’t seem very worried about money anyway. In a recent interview, the “In Da Club” rapper said he turned down a $1.3 million offer from Universal Music Group due to their connection to Irv Gotti.

“Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview, and he was talking about he was blocking me,” 50 Cent said, referring to when the Murder Inc. executive confessed he kept labels from signing 50 in 2020.

“Like he was blocking everything. He said, ‘I blocked him into a good situation.’ And it just went off. And, I saw the situations I didn’t feel where he felt he was blocking me at that point. But I wouldn’t do business with anyone who had direct associations or any influence to the things that they had that was working.”

He added, “So they offered me a million three to do a G-Unit and my solo album at Universal, and I just turned the deal down. [Tony] Yayo didn’t understand. He was like, ‘What? A million three you not gone do it, what? That’s like saying we hit the lottery, and you not going to pick up the ticket.’ And I’m like, ‘Nah, it’s not the right deal,’ because it’s in the Universal system. Def Jam and those guys was already making money from that system. Where they could influence and sabotage everything that I had going.”

