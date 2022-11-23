Music

50 Cent Was Surprised By How Many Millions Of Dollars He’s Spent In Legal Fees Since 2003

TwitterMusic News Editor

For one reason or another, 50 Cent has found himself in a number of legal situations over the years. That means legal fees, and when the rapper learned just how much he’s paid in legal fees since coming to fame with Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ in 2003, the number shocked him.

In a recent interview with Brian J. Roberts (at 47:29 into the video above), 50 explained, “I spent over $23 million legal fees since I’ve had success in 2003. Over $23 million in legal fees. So when you say you successful or that you rich in a different way, that money was just written off as expenses of business. You in it and I’m going, ‘What?’ When I’m looking at it myself, ‘That’s how much you really spent on that?’ I was like, ‘Wow!'”

He continued, “The only thing someone in America can do is sue someone. They’re gonna sue and there always gonna be pro-bono or say, ‘We’ll defend you in exchange for 30 percent of what we receive off of this, because we do see a case.’”

His latest courtroom activity is a case over penis enhancement claims that is set to go to trial in 2023. Of the case, he commented, “Yeah my d*ck is a BIG DEAL.”

Watch the full interview above.

