For the past decade, rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has had television in a chokehold — notably with the Power franchise, as well as his series BMF. Given his sucess in the realm of TV, 50 is taking his on-screen endeavors to the next level.

Back in March, 50 launched G-Unit Studios, a 330-acre compound, in Shreveport, Louisiana. While this is an exciting new chapter in 50’s career, some people started comparing his endeavors to those of producer, director, and writer Tyler Perry.

The Root even published an article titled “50 Cent Preparing to Be a Tyler Perry Rival?“, which 50 immediately shut down. 50 took a screenshot of the article and wrote an Instagram post, noting that things are going well on his end, and that he’s not in competition with anyone.

“I’m doing great but you’re getting it fvcked up, if you think me and Tyler will be at odds at any point,” he said in the post’s caption. “He’s helping me, already going out of his way to aid my progress. So in the nicest way cut the sh*t!”

G-Unit studios is set to open August 8, per an announcement on 50’s Instagram page. You can get a first look at the studios above.