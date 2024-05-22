For months, 50 Cent has been needling his beleaguered rival mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has come under both public and federal scrutiny after several lawsuits were filed against him alleging sexual misconduct. Today, 50 reported another win in his one-sided battle with Diddy, as the documentary he has been touting since the beginning of the drama has reportedly been bought by Netflix after a bidding war among streamers for its broadcast rights.

According to TMZ, 50 produced the doc through his G-Unit Film and Television Studios, and is expected to begin streaming “sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile, Combs, still reeling from the leak of a hotel security video that captured an assault on his ex Cassie Ventura, was hit with a sixth lawsuit today. Filed by former model Crystal McKinney, the latest suit alleges that Diddy forced McKinney to give him oral sex after drugging her at a New York Fashion Week party when she was 22.

The latest suit came after federal authorities raided several of Diddy’s properties while investigating claims of sex trafficking leveled against the Bad Boy founder in one of the lawsuits against him. However, Diddy can’t be charged for the 2016 hotel assault on Cassie, due to an expired statute of limitations.