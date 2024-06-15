50 Cent’s transition to mogul has been a sight to witness. The “In Da Club” rapper struck TV gold with Power, and its spin-offs.

With Power Book II: Ghost starring Michael Rainey Jr. and now Power Book IV: Force with Joseph Sikora entering its final season, viewers are ready to say goodbye for good. However, yesterday (June 14), 50 Cent made it clear that Power Universe fans should expect something special rather soon.

While sharing the Sikora’s teaser video on the set of Force, 50 Cent used the post’s caption to hint at the beloved TV series’ future. “I’m glad all the fans have been so supportive of ‘Force,'” he wrote. “We have more heat coming, my ‘Power Universe’ is still expanding… wait till you see what I have up my sleeve, you haven’t seen the last of Tommy.”

Sikora echoed the sentiments in the clip. “When Gary Lennon and the other writers and I were mapping out our third season, we saw that we were telling a complete story,” he said. “And that this was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic vision and make this the final chapter in Tommy’s journey in Chicago. But don’t worry, Tommy’s journey is far from over with. We’re just getting warmed up, and I can’t wait to show you what we have planned next.”

Power Book II: Ghost is available for viewing on STARZ network and the STARZ app. Find more information here.