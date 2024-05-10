(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent BMF episode will be found below.)
The tenth of BMF season three was released last night, officially concluding the show’s third season. For this season’s batch of episodes, the focus was on Meech and Terry and their expansion dreams for BMF. Meech set up shop in Atlanta, while Terry held things down in Detroit. In the midst of all of that, the duo traveled to other cities like Miami to set up new hubs. Season three ends with the Meech and Terry working on a plan to expand to St. Louis. What happens next remains to be seen if the show returns for season four.
Will There Be A BMF Season 4?
Yes! STARZ renewed BMF for a fourth season prior to the season three premiere earlier this year. “We’re thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers,” STARZ President of Programming Kathryn Busby said in a press release about the season four renewal.
There’s no word yet on when season four of BMF will premiere, but fans can expect it to debut sometime in 2025.
‘BMF’ season 3 is now streaming on STARZ. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream.