Throughout the first two games of the NBA Playoffs series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, the Kings’ beverage partner 50 Cent has been a fixture at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

However, it sounds like he might be rethinking making the trip 370 miles northwest to the Warriors’ Chase Center for the next few games after one of his rap peers, E-40, was given the boot from Game 1 after a contentious exchange with another fan in the expensive seats. 50 joked about the Warriors exacting vengeance for their unofficial rap mascot on Instagram.

“I was thinking about jumping on this jet to the Bay Area for game 3 but the KINGS kicked E40 out,” he wrote. “They might want to kick 50 out the Chase center. LOL.”

The Dubs have reason to be a little salty after the first two games of the series, which Sacramento now leads 2-0 after defeating the Warriors 114-106 on Monday night. To add insult to injury, the cornerstone of Golden State’s defense, Draymond Green, was suspended one game after stepping on the chest of Kings forward Domantas Sabonis — an incident 50 had thoughts about as well.

E-40 was kicked out of Game 1 after the altercation, which started when a fan behind him told him to sit down. The Vallejo rapper made it a point to ascribe the response to “racial bias” in a statement, writing, “Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed I was at fault.”

If 50 does make the trip, he could probably avoid a similar outcome, so long as he does the opposite of his rap career and doesn’t start any beef.