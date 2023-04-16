e 40
E-40 Called Out ‘Racial Bias’ After He Was Kicked Out Of Game 1 In Sacramento

The Kings picked up their first playoff win in 17 years on Saturday night, beating the Warriors in a thrilling, back-and-forth Game 1 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

It was a raucous atmosphere, as expected, with Kings fans packing the arena well before tipoff, celebrating their first playoff trip in nearly two decades. It was a hostile environment for the Warriors, which they’re accustomed to in the postseason, but also for some of their high-profile fans. E-40 was among those who made the trip up the road to Sacramento for the game to cheer on the Warriors, but after an altercation with a fan, he was kicked out of his courtside seat.

On Sunday morning, E-40 issued a statement insisting he was not in the wrong and calling out “racial bias” from the security at the Kings arena for deciding that he was in the wrong in the incident with a white woman.

The Bay Area legend asked for an investigation into the matter by the Kings, saying he was humiliated by security kicking him out. The Kings have not issued a statement on the matter, but it’s likely they and the league will look into what transpired on Saturday night with one of the Warriors most prominent fans.

