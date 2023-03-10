In the five years 6lack took between his last album, East Atlanta Love Letter, and his upcoming third album, Since I Have A Lover, the R&B superstar has gained a lot of clarity. Many of his earlier works are harrowing accounts of heartache and depression, but with his new era, 6lack is showing us a happier, and healthier side to him. On his new song, “Talkback,” he makes it known that no weapon formed against him shall prosper, and he is not going to let enemies get inside his head.

“I just spoke to God on the phone / That ain’t cap / He was there / Loud and clear / I said, ‘What’s up?,’ He talked back / Don’t let your enemies throw you off track,” sings 6lack on the song’s chorus.

Last week, 6lack released the album’s title track — “Since I Have A Lover” — which features him describing the jubilant feeling he has, now that he is in love. As 6lack enters a new era of inner-peace and clarity, fans are eager to hear the rest of the album, with the singer detailing the transformation he’s gone through during his hiatus.

You can listen to “Talkback” above.

Since I Have A Lover is out 3/24 via LVRN and Interscope. Find more information here.