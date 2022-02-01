West Coast-based, Asian-centric label 88rising has been on the cutting edge of the digital festival scene since 2020’s lockdowns forced live entertainment online, and they’ve continued that tradition even as live shows have returned. While 88rising’s recent Head In The Clouds Festival was a rousing success, the label looks to maintain its foothold in the digital space with the Double Happiness festival celebrating the Lunar New Year and the upcoming Year Of The Tiger in the lunar zodiac.

Taking place on February 4 at 7 pm PT, the festival will follow 88rising’s established brand in featuring rising stars of Asian descent broadcast live on Facebook, YouTube, and SiriusXM radio. Headlined by Hong Kong rapper Jackson Wang, the event will include performances from singer Adawa, Toronto-based songwriter Alex Porat, New Jersey rapper Audrey Nuna, Thai rapper MILLI, Vietnamese singer Mỹ Anh, South Korean singer-songwriter Seori, Shang-Chi soundtrack artist Shayiting EL, Indonesian singer-songwriter Stephanie Poetri, Indonesian rapper Warren Hue, Korean-American singer-rapper Woosung, Thai rapper Youngohm, and Yuzhen.

88rising’s profile, well, rose in 2021 in part due to the return of the Head In The Clouds festival and in part due to the label’s participation in the soundtrack for Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Just seven years after its launch, the label has become a true force in the music industry, and is worth paying attention to.