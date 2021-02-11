88Rising Plans A Livestream Concert For Lunar New Year

In addition to co-hosting the release of Guapdad 4000’s album lead single “How Many” this weekend, Los Angeles-based indie label 88rising has also announced its Lunar New Year celebration: A livestream concert featuring Filipino-American singers Jay Som and Yeek, and indie-soul band Ginger Root. The Lunar New Year theme is one close to the hearts of 88rising’s founders and artists, as the label primarily platforms artists of Asian descent. Although the term is incorrectly used, Lunar New Year is sometimes referred to as “Chinese New Year” as many Asian cultures subscribe to a lunar calendar rather than the Western stand Roman calendar.

In addition to celebrating a new year, the focus of the livestream will also be on supporting Asian Americans Advancing Justice, the Los Angeles-based rights organization which advocates for Asians, Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. Its cause was especially highlighted throughout 2020 when the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus led to an increase in anti-Asian sentiment, spurred by the invective spouted from the twice impeached former game show host who used to reside in the White House. Since then, Asian-Americans — especially the elderly — have been the targets of vicious, bigoted attacks, making the work done by Advancing Justice-LA all the more vital and urgent.

88rising has been one of the most prolific streamers for concerts throughout the pandemic, holding the Asia Rising Forever festival in May to celebrate the label’s fifth anniversary, the TikTok-based Summer Kickback, and December’s Double Happiness Winter Wonder Festival. You can catch the Lunar New Year Celebration Saturday, February 13 at 6 pm PT on 88rising’s YouTube.