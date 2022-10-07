A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is in full album mode. The Bronx-bred rapper released his melodic loyalty anthem “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)” featuring Roddy Ricch on Friday (October 7), three days after teasing it with an Instagram video capturing him in the studio with his frequent collaborator.

A Boogie’s fourth studio album, Me Vs. Myself, is set for a November 4 release, but on “B.R.O.,” he reminds himself that he’s not alone. “I ain’t got no friends, all my n****s’ blood to me,” A Boogie makes clear in the intro before doubling down on the sentiment in the chorus: “Treat my whole gang just like blood brothers / If I call you my brother then we gon’ ride.” Roddy reciprocates the feeling on his verse, “The projects always showin’ love for me / Whenever I’m in New York, me and Boogie like cousins.”

A Boogie’s bond with Roddy extends well beyond the context of this track. The Atlantic Records labelmates previously collaborated on “Tip Toe,” a track on Roddy’s acclaimed 2019 debut studio album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, and “Numbers” for A Boogie’s February 2020 release Artist 2.0.

A Boogie stayed mostly silent in 2021, releasing the 7-track project B4 AVA last December. In April of this year, he dropped “Playa” featuring H.E.R., and then featured on Rowdy Rebel’s “New York” in July followed by the collaborative “Me, Myself & I” with G Herbo last month.

Me Vs. Myself is out 11/4 via Atlantic Records. Pre-save it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.