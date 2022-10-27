After joining forces on “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake and 21 Savage announced their collaborative album, Her Loss, slated for release on Oct. 28. However, they announced today on Drake’s Instagram Story that the LP is delayed due to producer Noah “40” Shebib getting COVID.

The album will now arrive Nov. 4, one week after its original date.

HER LOSS 🦉🗡️ NOV. 4 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/FWThS8lzCA — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 27, 2022

Drake and 21 have collaborated several times. Aside from “Jimmy Cooks” from Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind album, the two collaborated on Drake’s “Knife Talk” from Certified Lover Boy, “Mr. Right Now” from 21 and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II album, “Sneakin’” from Drake’s More Life. Drake also recently joined 21 Savage on stage at his Morehouse-Spelman homecoming concert. “Along with OVO, I really live this 4L sh*t,” Drake said. “By the way, I didn’t get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage.”

Upon releasing Honestly, Nevermind, Drake made it clear he wasn’t slowing down. “Me and Kenzo have a book coming out this year,” he said on his radio show on SiriusXM, Table For One. “Yeah, we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book. So I hope you guys tune into that, too, because that’s going to be some sh*t.”

Her Loss is out 11/4.