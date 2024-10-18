It’s been remarked by both visitors and residents of Los Angeles that South LA is like a completely different country. The language, the customs, and the people are miles away — socially and geographically — from the glitz of Hollywood. As such, Ab-Soul and JasonMartin give a quick lesson in LA politics (with some help from Thirsty P) in their new video for “All That,” explaining the ins and outs of the culture. If you get it, you get it, and if you don’t… stay north of Pico.

Produced by frequent TDE collaborators Rascal and TaeBeast, “All That” features a rumbling beat and some head-spinning examples of LA slang and the two rappers’ always excellent wordplay. “All That” is the first single from Ab-Soul’s recently announced mixtape, Soul Burger, which has a November 8 release date. Soul Burger is a tribute to Soul’s childhood best friend, Doe Burger, who died in 2021. While Soul was normally known for introspective concepts and murky, slow-paced beats, Burger pushed Soul to make more upbeat music for fans to dance to at his shows.

Soul Burger will be Ab-Soul’s first full-length project since 2022’s Herbert, which itself was a return from a nearly six-year hiatus. It’s due on 11/8 via TDE.

You can watch Ab-Soul’s “All That” video featuring JasonMartin above.