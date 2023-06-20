For the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice teamed up for “Barbie World,” a new spin on Aqua’s classic “Barbie Girl.” However, Jason Martin (the rapper/songwriter/producer formerly known as Problem who now releases music as JasonMartin) claims that Minaj stole the idea for the track from him.

Last December, Saweetie previewed the Aqua-sampling “Icy Girl, Icy World” during an Instagram Live session. Sharing a clip of that on Twitter on June 18, Martin wrote, “As a writer on this, I can confirm this song and idea was sent to her last year to submit for the Barbie movie. It’s sad to see that the original artist has been pushed off a song that was her idea and was meant for both of them. I have no side in this, but I will be compensated.” He continued in another tweet, “If or when I need to detail the whole way it went down in regards to this Barbie sh*t, you will understand why all writers need to be compensated with day rates and contracts protecting their intellectual properties the day of. Hopefully this gets sorted out quietly. But please no I don’t scare easy.”

As a writer on this, I can confirm this song and idea was sent to her last year to submit for the Barbie movie. It’s sad to see that the original artist has been pushed off a song that was her idea and was meant for both of them. I have no side in this, but I will be compensated.… https://t.co/gbVkItEVmM — JasonMartin (@PROBLEM354) June 18, 2023

If or when I need to detail the whole way it went down in regards to this Barbie shit, you will understand why all writers need to be compensated with day rates and contracts protecting their intellectual properties the day of.

Hopefully this gets sorted out quietly. But please… — JasonMartin (@PROBLEM354) June 18, 2023

He spoke about it on Instagram Live, too, claiming he and Saweetie created the song and sent it to Minaj for Barbie movie consideration. She supposedly said she was going to use the song before making her own version without the two involved.

Jason Martin Speaking On How Nicki Minaj Allegedly Stole The “Barbie World” Idea From Him And Took Saweetie Off The Song For Ice Spice. #Barbie pic.twitter.com/oUUrWDqtJP — Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 (@FckYaya) June 19, 2023

