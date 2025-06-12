Addison Rae Is Planning To Tour In Support Of Her New Album, ‘Addison’

Addison Rae’s new album Addison is out now, which begs the question: Is there anything left to this era? The answer is yes, as she’s working on a tour, she revealed on a new episode of Therapuss.

When asked if she’s planning to tour, Rae said with a laugh, “I don’t know! Am I allowed to say that?!” She continued, “There’s definitely plans to tour the album. […] I do really like performing. I don’t know, I think I was always wanting to perform, just in life, I think it’s always been so fun to me to be on stage and convey some sort of feeling to people. I grew up competitively dancing, so…”

She also discussed what it was like making the album and her mindset behind it, saying:

“I didn’t know initially that I wanted to make the entire album with the same people. Because, you know, with my EP and other music that I’ve made, it’s kind of been sessions and sessions and sessions. […] When I made other music and had done other sessions before, it never made full sense to just stay in the same room, because it kind of felt sometimes, like, too stale if you’d stay in the same room with the same people for too long. […] After we made ‘Diet Pepsi,’ we were like, ‘I don’t know, it feels like something really special is happening here.’ And having a room of all girls was something I had never experienced before because I had never really worked with female producers like that.”

Watch the full episode above.