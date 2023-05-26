Afro Nation is a relatively new festival but it’s already expanding rapidly — just like the genre it aims to highlight. While the first edition took place in Portugal in 2022, Afro Nation just held its first stateside event in Miami ahead of its return to Europe this summer. Ahead of this weekend’s festivities in Miami, Afro Nation has revealed its next expansion. On August 19 and 29, Afro Nation is taking over the former site of the Brewster-Douglass public housing projects in Detroit, Michigan for its third event of the year.

As with its prior show in Miami, AND will be headlined by Burna Boy, although Wizkid will be replaced with Davido, while they’ll be supported by US stars like Ari Lennox, Coi Leray, Latto, and Masego, as well as rising Nigerian stars Kizz Daniel and sibling duo P-Square. And just like prior iterations, the Detroit event will have an Amapiano stage to showcase some of the South African dance genre’s flourishing DJs along with a comedy show, block party, discussions and panels, and something called a Motown special, paying homage to the city’s musical roots.

Tickets are due to go on sale on Friday, June 2. You can get more information at Afro Nation’s Detroit website.

