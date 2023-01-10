Afrobeats music (which includes the genres highlife, juju, fuji, kwaito, amapiano, and Afropop) continues to dominate the global music market alongside Latin Urbano. In fact, some of today’s biggest acts in the United States hail from outside of its boundaries. While Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa came together to bring the crown and music joy of the states, rap music, to West Africa, promoters are returning the favor.

The organizers behind the beloved festival, Afro Nation, are bringing the cultural event to the United States on May 27 and 28 in Miami, Florida. The two-day event will be held at loanDepot park. Headlining the inaugural show are none other than Afrobeat powerhouses Burna Boy and Wizkid, amongst many other artists representing the diaspora. Although this is the first time the festival has touched American soil, this isn’t the first time the Nigerian artists have shared a stage.

Burna Boy will headline on day one of the festival (May 27). In contrast, Wizkid will headline day two (May 28).

Other notable acts on the lineup include dancehall legend Beenie Man, Rema and Asake, CKay, BNXN, and Black Sherif, Franglish.

General tickets go on sale on Friday, January 13, at 1 pm ET. Click here to purchase.

