Portugal appears to be the next big festival destination. The same day Rolling Loud announced the lineup for its return to the Iberian Peninsula, Afro Nation — the yin to RL’s yang, truly — has also announced its own lineup featuring headliners Burna Boy, 50 Cent, and Booba (for the uninitiated, the latter is a French rapper from Paris).

In addition to those names, rising acts diaspora like Asake, Fireboy DML, Black Sherif, and Ms. Banks are billed to appear, along with an impressive variety of sounds from Aya Nakamura, Tayc, Oxlade, Tyla, and Camidoh. South African DJ Uncle Waffles will also play a set ahead of Scorpion Kings’ headlining dance set on the amapiano-dedicated Piano People stage including Musa Keys, Daliwonga, Sha Sha, and Nicky Summers.

Phase One Line up has arrived!

Tickets will be available to those who have signed up on Thursday 26th Jan at 9AM GMT.

According to a press release, this is only phase one of the announcements so it’ll be interesting to see who all gets added ahead of the festival’s June 28-30 dates at The Algarve in Portimão. Last year’s show included Megan Thee Stallion, Wizkid, and more, so the possibilities seem endless. Tickets go on sale January 26 at noon, with a limited pre-sale at 9. You can get more information at afronation.com.

If you can’t make it all the way to Europe for the festival, have no fear; the first-ever US show has been set for a May 27-28 festival in Miami, headlined by Burna Boy and Wizkid.

