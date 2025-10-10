Top Dawg Entertainment may well have had a reputation as one of the foremost labels in rap music for the past decade, but that doesn’t mean rap is all they do. The label is also home to Alemeda, an unapologetic alt-rocker who is unafraid to fly in the face of the “Black girls don’t do guitar music” stereotype. She’s got a new EP on the way, and today, she released a video for its defiant single, “Beat A B!tch Up,” featuring labelmate Doechii.

It’s a smart collab between two genre-bending Black women who refuse to shrink down to fit the various boxes the world tries to stick them in. They’re also both exactly the type to live up to the song’s fight-y title. In the video, the duo hosts a probably unsanctioned boxing match on the deck of a ship and rides jet skis around the harbor — real rock star sh*t. The video caps off with a fireworks display over the boat as Alemeda wails into the mic and headbangs alongside her all female backing band.

The single will appear on Alemeda’s upcoming EP, But What The Hell Do I Know, which is due on November 7, with distribution from Warner Records.

Watch Alemeda’s “Beat A B!tch Up” video featuring Doechii above.