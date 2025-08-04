If you missed Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal tour dates, here’s some good news: you’ll have another chance to catch her star-making performances this fall, when she embarks on her Live From The Swamp tour. Kicking off in October in Chicago, the tour will run for a dozen dates, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Toronto.

One of the biggest reasons that Doechii has become practically a household name is her live performances. She wowed fans on Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour (including Doja herself), sold out (and utterly rocked) her underplay shows on the Alligator Bites Never Heal tour, and delivered a string of outstanding self-curated shows both online and in-person at festivals like Camp Flog Gnaw.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, August 11, at 10 AM local time at livefromtheswamp.com. You must sign up for the presale by Wednesday, August 6, at 10 PM; the presale begins Friday, August 8 at 10 AM. See below for the tour dates.