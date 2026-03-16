Alex Warren’s recent single “Fever Dream” was called an “introduction into Warren’s next chapter.” As for what that chapter will look like, it will presumably include a new album, although one has yet to be announced. What has been confirmed is Warren will be performing live a bunch this year.

He previously announced a bunch of tour dates that kick off in April, and they were set to run through to July. Today (March 16), Warren announced even more shows, adding international dates in August and September, in Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia. Information on tickets can be found on Warren’s website.

As for the previously announced North American shows, those run from late August to mid July.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.