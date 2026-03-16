Alex Warren’s recent single “Fever Dream” was called an “introduction into Warren’s next chapter.” As for what that chapter will look like, it will presumably include a new album, although one has yet to be announced. What has been confirmed is Warren will be performing live a bunch this year.
He previously announced a bunch of tour dates that kick off in April, and they were set to run through to July. Today (March 16), Warren announced even more shows, adding international dates in August and September, in Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia. Information on tickets can be found on Warren’s website.
As for the previously announced North American shows, those run from late August to mid July.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Alex Warren’s 2026 Tour Dates: Finding Family On The Road
04/04 — Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
04/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/09 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
04/10 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
04/13 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
04/15 — Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena
04/16 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
04/18 — Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome
04/20 — London, UK @ The O2
04/21 — London, UK @ The O2
04/23 — Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
04/24 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
04/26 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
04/27 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
04/29 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Bank Arena
04/30 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
05/02 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
05/04 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
05/06 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/07 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/29 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
05/30 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/03 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater
06/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
06/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/08 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
06/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/19 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
06/21 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
06/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/27 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
06/29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
07/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/07 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
07/08 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
07/11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/17 — Minot, ND @ North Dakota State Fair
07/18 — Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena
08/15 — Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/16 — Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/18 — Singapore @ Star Theatre
08/21 — Christchurch, NZ @ Wolfbrook Arena
08/24 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
08/28 — Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena
09/01 — Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
09/04 — Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena
09/09 — Adelaide, SA @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
09/12 — Perth, WA @ RAC Arena