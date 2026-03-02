Last week, Alex Warren dropped “Fever Dream,” which was teased as being an “introduction into Warren’s next chapter.” The song is about Warren meeting his wife for the first time, but he takes a more literal approach to the title in the song’s music video.
The visual, directed by Andrew Theodore Balasia, sees Warren driving and guiding a celebrity tour when a mystery woman catches his eye. A chaotic sequence of events unfolds from there, and as for the woman, much to Warren’s surprise, it ends up being Paris Hilton. At that discovery, he wakes up.
Warren recently talked about his songwriting process and philosophy, saying:
“I cry in almost all my sessions. I write with the same people. I have a connection and a bond with these guys. And they they’re very open. They’re very honest. They allow me to fully feel these things. I forget these things. I push these away. And when I come to write songs, I fully just allow it to happen. And I love my music. I listen to it all the time and I cry all the time. I don’t do therapy. I write songs and I listen to them.”
Watch the “Fever Dream” video above and find Warren’s upcoming tour dates below.
Alex Warren’s 2026 Tour Dates: Finding Family On The Road
04/04 — Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
04/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/09 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
04/10 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt
04/13 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
04/15 — Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena
04/16 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
04/18 — Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome
04/20 — London, UK @ The O2
04/21 — London, UK @ The O2
04/23 — Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena Newcastle
04/24 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
04/26 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
04/27 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
04/29 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
04/30 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
05/02 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
05/04 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
05/06 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/07 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/29 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
05/30 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
06/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/08 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
06/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/19 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
06/21 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
06/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/27 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
06/29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
07/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
07/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/07 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/08 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden