Last week, Alex Warren dropped “Fever Dream,” which was teased as being an “introduction into Warren’s next chapter.” The song is about Warren meeting his wife for the first time, but he takes a more literal approach to the title in the song’s music video.

The visual, directed by Andrew Theodore Balasia, sees Warren driving and guiding a celebrity tour when a mystery woman catches his eye. A chaotic sequence of events unfolds from there, and as for the woman, much to Warren’s surprise, it ends up being Paris Hilton. At that discovery, he wakes up.

Warren recently talked about his songwriting process and philosophy, saying:

“I cry in almost all my sessions. I write with the same people. I have a connection and a bond with these guys. And they they’re very open. They’re very honest. They allow me to fully feel these things. I forget these things. I push these away. And when I come to write songs, I fully just allow it to happen. And I love my music. I listen to it all the time and I cry all the time. I don’t do therapy. I write songs and I listen to them.”

Watch the “Fever Dream” video above and find Warren’s upcoming tour dates below.