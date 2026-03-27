In February, Alex Warren performed as part of a Best New Artist medley at the Grammys, and unfortunately, his time in the spotlight was marred by performance-compromising technical issues.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony that went down last night, Warren had a shot at redemption and he delivered, owning the subway set and nailing his performance of “Ordinary” and recent single “Fever Dream.”

Beyond the performance, Warren also got big wins for Song Of The Year with “Ordinary,” Best New Artist, and Favorite Debut Album for You’ll Be Alright, Kid.

He recently spoke about the Grammys fiasco on Call Her Daddy, saying:

“It was horrifying. We had rehearsed it all week […] and it was perfect. It went well, and to this day I don’t know exactly what happened. […] In my ears, I can hear whoever was singing before me. Something happened and everything cut out. They’re like, ’30 seconds.’ And I said, ‘I can’t hear anything, I can’t hear myself.’ The guy’s like, ‘It’s live TV, 25 seconds.’ I go, ‘Guys, something’s wrong.’ […] In my head, I look up at the sky, and I go, ‘This is meant to happen.’ And I just go, ‘Let’s do it.'”

Check out the iHeartRadio performance above and find the nominees for the awards that Warren won below.